Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Africa | 14 September 2016 23:00 CET

China donates food aid to Lesotho

By GNA

Maseru, Lesotho, Sept. 14, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Chinese government has donated bags of rice to the government of Lesotho. This follows an appeal made by Lesotho's Prime Minister, Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili to the Chinese Government for food aid.

The Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho, Sun Xianghua, who was at the handing over ceremony in Maseru, indicated that China is a true reliable partner, sincere friend and good brother of Lesotho.

'Both China and Lesotho extended assistance to each other at their respective challenging times. This shows the friendship and sincerity between the two countries, Sun added,

He assured that the Chinese Government and people would always support Lesotho's efforts in maintaining political stability, developing its economy and improving livelihood.

Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Hon. Sekhamane Kimetso, indicated Chinese Government donated this batch of rice as a response to the appeal of the Right Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Mosisili.

He said China was among the first countries to respond to Lesotho's call for food aid, adding that the donation signified a clear symbol of the warm and cordial bonds of friendship and cooperation between Lesotho and China. Lesotho firmly support the "One-China Policy".

He assured the Ambassador of his commitment to working with him in furthering the already existing bilateral relations between the two countries "for the mutual benefit of our people."

GNA

Africa

Nerds don't just happen to dress informally. They do it too consistently. Consciously or not, they dress informally as a prophylactic measure against stupidity.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img