China donates food aid to Lesotho

Maseru, Lesotho, Sept. 14, (Xinhua/GNA) - The Chinese government has donated bags of rice to the government of Lesotho. This follows an appeal made by Lesotho's Prime Minister, Dr. Pakalitha Mosisili to the Chinese Government for food aid.

The Chinese Ambassador to Lesotho, Sun Xianghua, who was at the handing over ceremony in Maseru, indicated that China is a true reliable partner, sincere friend and good brother of Lesotho.

'Both China and Lesotho extended assistance to each other at their respective challenging times. This shows the friendship and sincerity between the two countries, Sun added,

He assured that the Chinese Government and people would always support Lesotho's efforts in maintaining political stability, developing its economy and improving livelihood.

Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Hon. Sekhamane Kimetso, indicated Chinese Government donated this batch of rice as a response to the appeal of the Right Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Mosisili.

He said China was among the first countries to respond to Lesotho's call for food aid, adding that the donation signified a clear symbol of the warm and cordial bonds of friendship and cooperation between Lesotho and China. Lesotho firmly support the "One-China Policy".

He assured the Ambassador of his commitment to working with him in furthering the already existing bilateral relations between the two countries "for the mutual benefit of our people."

GNA