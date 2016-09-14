Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation seeks more partnerships

By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA

Accra, Sept. 14, GNA - A two-day conference of the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) has opened in Accra with a call on African states to increase collaborations and partnerships to address concerns in the African aviation sector.

The two-day conference, on the theme: 'Ensuring Safe and Efficient Airspace-Separating Regulation from Service Provision', will address how Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSPs) can work in partnership with each other to improve safety across the region.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Mr Jeff Poole, Director General of CANSO, said safety was the utmost priority of CANSO and partnership was a pillar of its strategic framework for Air Traffic Management (ATM); Vision 2020.

Mr Poole said it is important for ANSPs to be independent of the regulator and be run as a normal business; able to make its own investment decisions, offering improved performance and being much more customer focused that they have been.

'Our experience in other countries is, when you separate the regulator from the service provider, then that unlocks that sort of value. It's making sure that the regulator has a clear role to set the requirements and to regulate the body that is providing the air navigation services,' he said.

He said the separation was, however, a major problem in air traffic management as the revenues collected by the ANSP are handed over to the government, who then allocates a budget to the ANSP.

'We will like to see a much more self-efficient arrangement where the ANSP has control over its revenue and its costs and can operate like a normal business. The government then becomes a controlling shareholder by setting the regulatory framework and driving certain performance target for the ANSP' he said, adding that there was evidence that this was a better system than having one institution play both roles.

He said although Africa's safety record was improving, it still had a poor safety record compared to other regions and lauded the move by CANSO members in African to sign a declaration agreeing to commit to the Africa ANSP Safety Initiative; a peer review mechanism to address critical issues in ATM.

This follows the agreement last by African States and their ANSPs to implement the peer review mechanism, and has so far been conducted in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda and ASECNA.

'ICAO and African Aviation stakeholders are watching us with great interest, so I urge all ANSPs to join and take advantage of the initiative. We hope to have all CANSO members in Africa participating by the end of this conference and at the CANSO Africa conference 2017, we will present a progress report'.

Mr Fifi Kwetey, Minister of Transport, said the conference will provide an opportunity for Ghana to tap into the knowledge of independents ANSPs in its ongoing quest to decouple the ANSP from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, which currently plays both roles.

He said Ghana stood to gain a lot from separating the regulator from the service provider, including elimination of conflicts of interest, increased operational efficiency and safety performance.

'There is an urgent need for increased collaboration and coordination among ANSPs', he said, urging them to emulate the airline industry's demonstration of how alliances and collaboration through code sharing arrangements can create synergies and bring about efficiencies and cost effectiveness.

Mr Simon Allotey, Director General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), host of the conference, said African ANSPs can collaborate on some infrastructure issues such as using only a few Aeronautical VISA Networks for the Accra Flight Information Region.

'Africa must put aside political sovereignty and cultural considerations and create the needed synergies to ensure capacity optimisation, enhance safety and efficiency in our air navigation services delivery', he said.

