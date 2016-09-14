Study recommends rehabilitation of dams in northern parts

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 14, GNA - A study to improve climate resilient agriculture has recommended the rehabilitation of dams, small reservoirs and canals in northern Ghana to improve water storage and access to stable irrigation water for small holder farmers.

The study also recommended improved supply and accessibility of farmers to irrigation equipment such as solar, fuel and electric pumps, and kits including drip kits and sprinklers to promote irrigation agriculture in northern Ghana.

These recommendations were presented at the final stakeholders' workshop in Tamale to share the findings of the study dubbed: 'Scoping study to understand and identify viable options for interventions to improve climate resilient agricultural systems in northern Ghana'.

The study was to gain understanding of the nature of the small scale irrigation sector in northern Ghana to identify the right mix of interventions in the irrigation water management market to improve the performance and productivity of market-oriented small holder farmers.

It was also to gain a good understanding of the opportunities for market development programme for northern Ghana to support market driven conservation agriculture approaches.

The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) undertook the study on behalf of the Market Development for Northern Ghana (MADE), which is working to promote growth and reduce poverty in over 63 districts covered by the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA).

Mr Timothy Williams, Director of Africa at IWMI, who presented the findings, said there was need for rainwater harvesting through the use of contour earth bunds, contour stone bunds, bench terraces, vegetative barriers, and ridges and raised beds with furrows to promote irrigation agriculture in northern Ghana.

Mr Williams also recommended on or off-farm rainwater and flood water harvesting and storage in in-field ponds and shallow wells to support agriculture.

Mr Augustine Adongo, Team Leader of MADE, said his outfit would collaborate with entrepreneurs to explore opportunities identified by the study to deliver services to farmers to improve agricultural productivity.

Mr Adongo said MADE would work with financial and insurance organizations to provide credit and insurance to encourage aggregators and other service providers to venture into providing relevant conservation agriculture, flood recession agriculture and small scale irrigation services to small holder farmers.

MADE is a four-year Department for International Development funded programme with the aim to improve the incomes and resilience of poor farmers and small-scale rural entrepreneurs in the Northern Savannah Ecological Zone (NSEZ) by improving the way that markets work.

