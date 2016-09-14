Mrs Amissah-Arthur urges women to access MASLOC facilities

Akim Swedru (E/R), Sept. 14, GNA - Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the Ghana's Second Lady has asked women entrepreneurs to erase the wrong perception about MASLOC microfinance and access its facilities to expand their businesses.

She said the microfinance agency was set up to assists small-scale Ghanaian entrepreneurs devoid of political colour, and women should not hesitate to go for their services to support their ventures.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur gave the advice when she addressed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at the Akim Swedru Constituency at a political rally and women's conference.

The conference on the theme: 'Women - Key to National Development,' discussed issues pertaining to women's welfare which drew participants from Akim Oda and Aduasa in the Eastern Region.

The Second Lady asked the women to be talent-oriented and be passionate to develop the little that they have been gifted with.

She urged them to form groups, to enable them access bank facilities.

Miss Evelyn Korang, the Regional Women Organiser of the NDC enumerated the achievements of the Government such as the construction of roads, dams, basic and senior high schools, community health centres and hospitals.

She called on party members to help in addressing challenges at the local and national levels.

GNA