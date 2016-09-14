NPP to launch 2016 manifesto on October 18

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be launching its 2016 manifesto on Thursday, October 18, the Communication Director of the party has disclosed.

Nana Akomea told Joy News Wednesday that Ghanaians will see the “superiority of what we have to offer and what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is offering” when their manifesto is released.

He said even though they are yet to launch their manifesto, some of the programmes put out by the NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have rattled the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Our agenda for job creation, stabilize the micro-economy, industrialise the country and revamp agriculture – all of these have been put before the country,” he said.

He is optimistic the NPP will emerge victorious in the upcoming December polls because of the good ratings the Party has enjoyed from well-regarded think tanks and research institutions.

“We have been tipped by Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), Center for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) and I am happy that the NDC has their head buried in the sand,” he said.

NPP Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu has disclosed the party would delay the launch of its manifesto for fear of its content being plagiarized by the NDC.

He explained that despite criticisms rained on the NPP’s Free senior high school (SHS) policy put out in its 2008 manifesto, the NDC went ahead to adopt it.

It was to avoid similar incidents taking place in the running to the 2016 general election that they have delayed their launch.

The NDC gave highlights of its 2016 manifesto which would be launched on Saturday in the Brong Ahafo Regional capital of Sunyani.

Giving the highlights, President John Mahama put out his achievements in his near four years in power as well as some programmes he would implement when given a second term.

He said he would set up a committee to consider the possibility of creating five more regions as well as establish factories across the country.

But the NPP says most of the ideas the President put across on Tuesday are were stolen from what Nana Akufo-Addo's has been saying on his tours across the country.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers