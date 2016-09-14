GHAPOHA to redevelop Western Railway Line

The Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GHAPOHA) is to sign a concession agreement with the Ghana Railway Development Authority to redevelop the Western Railway Line in the country.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing transportation of goods and services from communities along the western belt to the port and also to improve transportation of goods through the nation’s waters to other countries.

The agreement which is expected to be signed by the end of the year will enable the Authority to hand over the Western Rail Line to GHAPOHA for development through a Public Private Partnership.

Director of Tema Port, Jacob Adorkor disclosed this to JOY BUSINESS in an interview at the opening of the West Africa Ports Evolution Seminar in Accra.

This year’s Forum was under the theme; 'West Africa’s Port Development, A Key Driver To Unlocking The Region’s Economic Potential and Global Competitiveness.'

He said feasibility study has been completed on another railway project which will link the Tema Port to Akosombo in the Eastern Region as part of measures by the Authority to enhance movement of goods from the Volta Lake to the port.

He was optimistic that these infrastructure projects, when completed, will position the country in a better condition to embark on large businesses through the ports.

Until the GHAPOHA intervention, it was announced in March 2015 that a new suburban service linking Sekondi and Takoradi would begin by the end of 2015, a contract which couldn’t be executed as promised by government.

The $100 million project, managed by Amanda Holdings, involves the rebuilding of 30 of 1067mm gauge track to standard gauge, and the acquisition of two DMUs for railway transport service.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Ebenezer K. Sabutey |Joy Business