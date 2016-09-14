Wa All Stars clinch historic league title

Wa All Stars won their maiden Ghana Premier League title after beating fellow title chasers, Aduana Stars 2-1, on Wednesday at the Malik Jabir Park in Wa.

The two teams headed into the match level on 48 points but victory for All Stars would hand them the title because of their superior head-to-head record against Aduana. They won in Dormaa on match day 2 and that would separate them if they ended the league tied on points.

They started well and got the opener through Paul De Vries Asare but Aduana responded through Bright Adjei.

There was drama in the second half when Wa All Stars were awarded a penalty. Aduana players threaten to walk off the pitch but calm was soon restored and Sadiq Alhassan scored from the spot to give the team its first ever title.

In Obuasi, AshantiGold beat Kotoko 5-3 at the Len Clay Stadium in an Ashanti showdown.

Osei Baffour put the Miners ahead but Eric Donkor and Oben Owusu made it 2-1 to Kotoko after 20 minutes.

Shafiu Mumuni scored for AshGold to tie the match 2-2 but Kotoko took the lead again through a Kwame Boateng penalty.

AshGold then began their recovery.

Osei Baffour scored in the 58th minute, former Division One campaigner Dauda Mohammed found the net in the 62nd and Amos Addai got the final goal for the home team in the 68th minute.

Inter Allies won their second straight game in two match days when they won 1-0 against Liberty Professionals in Tema.

Frederick Boateng scored the winning goal for Inter Allies in the second half to hand them a huge a boost away from relegation.

Dwarfs thumped already-relegated New Edubiase 5-1 in Cape Coast with goals coming from Bright Luqman, Nicholas Gyan, Stephen Bentil and Joseph Esso while New Edubiase found their consolation when Felix Afriyie scored.

Hearts of Oak were beaten 1-0 by Medeama at the Accra Sports Stadium. The result was revenge for Medeama who lost 2-0 to Hearts in the first round of the league.

In-form midfielder, Kwesi Donsu, got the goal late in the second half for the Yellow and Mauves.

In other results, two goals from Fataw Abdulman gave Techiman City a 2-0 home win over Sekondi Hasaacas, WAFA beat Berekum Chelsea thanks to a goal from Ibrahim Abukari and Bechem drew 1-1 with Dreams FC

–

By: Nathan Quao/citifmonline.com/Ghana