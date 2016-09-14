Nana Addo Picks Nomination Forms

The Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has picked nomination forms at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission to enable him contest the 2016 election.

The party's acting General Secretary, John Boadu picked the forms on behalf of Nana Addo.

This comes hours after President Mahama also sent his party's Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, to pick up his nomination forms on his behalf.

Aside President Mahama and Nana Addo, four other political parties' nominees, have so far picked up nomination forms to compete for the presidency.

Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People's party (IPP), Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Nana Agyenim- Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP) all picked up forms on Tuesday at the Electoral Commission head office in Accra.

Parties lament high filing fees

The Electoral Commission had earlier received a wave of bashing from some political parties for pegging presidential and parliamentary filing fees at GHc50, 000 and GHc10, 000 respectively; an amount they said was too high. Some of the parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had expressed reservations about the amount, saying it would only limit the electioneering process to a privileged few.

EC to consider review of 'exorbitant' filing fees

Meanwhile the Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will soon meet to consider whether or not to review the amount. The Head of Communications at the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, said the Commission will meet to deliberate on the way forward.

“The commission has taken notice of the concerns and that the commission will meet and decide if there is a possibility of a review and that if there is a review it will be communicated to the political parties,” he added.

