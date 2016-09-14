Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 14 September 2016 18:07 CET

Two insurance companies to lose license by end of September

By MyJoyOnline

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has disclosed to JOY BUSINESS that two insurance companies are on set to lose their license to operate by the end of this month.

According to the Commission, the two have failed to demonstrate to the regulator they can meet the new minimum capital requirement within the next two weeks.

The regulator is, however, tight-lipped about the names for now.

Last month, NIC revealed to JOY BUSINESS that eight insurance firms out of 51 companies are struggling to meet the new minimum capital of GH¢15 million, a move that could result in these firms losing their right to operate.

But speaking to JOY BUSINESS after a conference of insurance regulators in Africa, Insurance Commissioner, Lydia Bawa revealed that the number has reduced to two.

She added that everything is being done to protect the policyholders of these firms.

"Some of them are in the process; have injected [money] and they have promised that they are bringing more, but there are one or two from what we are seeing will not meet it. For those companies, we would have to revoke their licenses," she said.

"We don't want to go closing companies because they have to go through the process of liquidation, paying off liabilities and things like that so we are managing them," she added.

Madam Bawa said although they regret to see this happening, they have to take the decision nonetheless to protect the interest of policyholders.

She said in cases where insurance companies have demonstrated the will to meet the minimum requirements they are given time and assisted.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business

Business & Finance

The trouble with human-beings is they think they are way more important than they really are.
By: Emile Espiro
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img