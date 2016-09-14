Ghana's consumer inflation rises to 16.9% in August

Ghana's annual consumer price inflation rose to 16.9 percent in August from 16.7 percent in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday.

Year-on-year non-food inflation for August stood at 21.5 percent, compared with 21.2 percent in July. Food inflation was 8.5 percent, down from 8.6 percent in July, the office said.

Inflation is projected to fall in the medium term as a result of an International Monetary Fund programme the West African country began to implement last year to restore balance to the economy.

Inflation is politically sensitive ahead of what is expected to be a tight presidential election in December, in which President John Mahama will run for a second and final four-year term in office.

The main opposition New Patriotic Party says the government has damaged the economy despite natural resources ranging from gold and oil to cocoa. It points to macro-economic problems and a slowdown in growth as evidence.

The ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the country's economic difficulties have been driven by external factors it has worked to resolve. Mahama said on Tuesday gross domestic product would grow more than 8 percent in 2017