Africa | 15 September 2016 10:44 CET

First Meeting of the BRICS Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism​

By Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India

As the Chair of the BRICS, India hosted the First Meeting of the BRICS Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on 14 September 2016 at New Delhi. Delegations from all Member countries of BRICS attended the meeting.

Shri Santosh Jha, Joint Secretary (PP&R), in the Ministry of External Affairs of India, presided over the meeting. The delegation from Brazil was led by Amb. Nelson Antonio Tabajara de Oliveira, China by Mr. Liu Guangyuan, Russia by Mr. Ilya Rogachev and South Africa by Mr. Nakampe Michael.

The meeting discussed various issues related to terrorism including domestic perspectives and assessments of threat scenario and cooperation among BRICS Member States on capacity building, information sharing, technology sharing, countering online radicalisation as well as cooperation in multilateral forums such as United Nations and Financial Action Task Force.

The discussions were held in frank and friendly atmosphere. The discussions led to better understanding among BRICS Member States on the issue of terrorism and all participants agreed to take this issue forward in coming years.

David Hume, the philosopher has said that 'ignorance is the mother of devotion' but I go further to assert that ignorance is a disease.
By: Desmond Ayim-Aboagye
