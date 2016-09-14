Mahama Picks Up Nomination Forms

President John Mahama has picked up nomination forms to contest the 2016 general elections.

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho picked the forms on behalf of the President.

Four political parties have so far picked up nomination forms to compete with President Mahama for the presidency.

Kofi Akpaloo of the Independent People's party (IPP), Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akwasi Addai Odike of the United Progressive Party (UPP) and Nana Agyenim- Boateng of the United Front Party (UFP) all picked up forms on Tuesday at the Electoral Commission head office in Accra.

Parties lament high filing fees The Electoral Commission had earlier received a wave of bashing from some political parties for pegging presidential and parliamentary filing fees at GHc50, 000 and GHc10, 000 respectively; an amount they said was too high.

Some of the parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), had expressed reservations about the amount, saying it would only limit the electioneering process to a privileged few.

EC to consider review of 'exorbitant' filing fees Meanwhile the Electoral Commission (EC) has said it will soon meet to consider whether or not to review the amount.

The Head of Communications at the EC, Eric Dzakpasu, said the Commission will meet to deliberate on the way forward.

“The commission has taken notice of the concerns and that the commission will meet and decide if there is a possibility of a review and that if there is a review it will be communicated to the political parties,” he added.

