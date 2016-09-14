ExLA Group Gender Programme Demands A Clear-Cut Policy Programme For Women And Girls From Presidential Aspirants

The progress of a nation cannot be recounted without a strong representation of femininity. The development of women has a multiplier effect on the entire country. Unfortunately, Ghana’s challenge of discrimination and lack of political willpower has suppressed the development of women and girls hence a damning effect on the nation’s progress. It is disheartening to note that even in 21st century Ghana, archaic cultural practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), girl-child marriages and inhumane widowhood rites persist. Parents continue to favour their male wards at the detriment of their female wards in terms of education, inheritance and other opportunities. Gender disparity at the higher levels of education is yet another challenge.

These are not surprising because right from the top of leadership to all other levels, women representation is incongruent with the total population of women in the country. This affirms incontrovertibly, the correlation between gender parity in government and equality in society. Discrimination against women is usually based on deep-rooted cultural practices and longstanding policies some of which predate independence. The need for women in governance is therefore imperative in order to advance policies which would bridge the gender gap and inure to the benefit of society.

The first step at getting an equitable number of women in governance is a strong political will on the part of current leaderships which would culminate into a clear-cut policy direction to consciously get women directly involved in decision making. It is within this context that the ExLA Group Gender Programme demands a clear-cut policy programme on women and girls from Presidential aspirants in the 2016 General Elections in Ghana. Such programmes would provide the framework for which the successful aspirant could improve women participation in governance and provide indicators for which his/her government could be assessed.

It is however important to note that the call for women and girls empowerment is not a call in isolation. Gender concerns are critical because they have consequential effect on the general development of the nation. For instance, Rwanda formerly a war-torn nation has developed into one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Backed by a strong political will from the highest level, resulting in compelling legal and national strategic frameworks, Rwanda has paid its gender dividend in significant proportions with amazing statistics. In governance and decision making, Rwanda currently leads the world in terms of women representation in parliament with a whopping 64% of female parliamentarians. It also has 40% of cabinet ministers, 50% of judges and 50% provincial governors all being female.

The 2016 General Election, we believe provides an opportunity for the next government to relook at issues of gender concerns more critically. As President of Rwanda, H.E. Paul Kagame puts it; “…societies that recognise the real and untapped socioeconomic, cultural, and political power of women thrive. Those that refuse to value and leverage women’s talent, energies, and unique skills remain developmental misfits. It is not difficult to demonstrate this with a growing body of evidence.”

Moreover, during the announcement of the first-ever High-Level Panel on Women’s Economic Empowerment in January 2016, the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon stated that “…If the world is to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we need a quantum leap in women’s economic empowerment.” This implies that the United Nation’s agenda 2030 would only be a mirage without the economic empowerment of women.

One major excuse that pops up anytime elected presidents are reminded of their promises of women involvement in their government is that, there are not enough qualified women to take up designated positions. The veracity of the matter is that there are so many qualified women in Ghana for various decision making bodies except that they cannot all be found in one political party. With an all-inclusive governance, it is most certain that every president of Ghana would find more than enough qualified women to steer even the most sensitive portfolios of leadership.

It is again imperative on presidential aspirants who are committed to empowering women and giving women their rightful places in society to engineer a reform first, in their own political parties that would see more female representation in parliament. Then they would have corroborative evidences on which they could assure the general public of equal opportunities for both males and females in their government.

Admittedly, the fight against gender disparity and discrimination at all levels of leadership is not going to end in a wink. We therefore implore the indulgence of gender advocates, civil society organisations and democratic institutions to join hands especially during this electioneering period to demand what is rightfully due women.

Signed.

Daniel Osei Tuffuor

Executive Director

ExLA Group

0246 48 9782