Prosecute politicians who make careless utterances - Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of the Church of God Ghana is calling for the arrest and prosecution of politicians whose careless utterances has the potential to plunge the nation into chaos this election year.

Bishop Joseph Manful Crenstil cautioned politicians who are harbouring the intention of destabilising the country and running away with their families to abroad to desist as they can be hunted down and prosecuted.

He said many leaders in Ghana today are perpetuating what he describes as the highest level of crime by serving their self-interest and leaving the electorate worse off.

He was speaking at an induction service for National Executive Officers of the Church of God Ghana in Kumasi, Bishop Crenstil condemned selling of votes and asked Ghanaians to cherish values by voting for people with integrity.

"Most of our politicians don't love the nation and they don't care about the people who vote them into power. That is why they get into power to serve their own interest," he said.

"If you compare Ghana to most of the countries of the world, what resources doesn't Ghana have?" he quizzed adding "it seems the money is there but only a few people are managing and enjoying it."

He said it is time politicians think about the nation and understand that leadership goes with sacrifice bemoaning the fact that leadership qualities are not considered when choosing leaders.

Bishop Crentsil discouraged people who choose leaders based on personality, ethnicity among other trivial factors and not their capability to lead.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com