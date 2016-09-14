From A Disclaimer To A Research Professor At Age 31

There is this trending story on social media which says that some 10years ago, Diego Simeone played alongside Fernando Torres at Athletic Madrid in Spain. Then, Torrers was the club captain despite being far younger than Simeone; Torres was in charge of the dressing room in the absence of the coaches. He was so influential that he even had a say on the team selection. Fast forward 10 years later; Diego Simeone is now Torres’s coach. The story tells us that you might be the boss today. But when tomorrow comes, someone you ‘bossed’ might become your boss which summed up to us that life is like a coin thrown up in the air. You can’t really predict which side will turn up. No one stays at the TOP forever. A boss today might become a subordinate tomorrow.

This is just a typical story of Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu who is now a research Professor of Prostate Cancer and Holistic Medicine. He once worked under a medical practitioner as a Medical Sonographer diagnosing men with urological conditions but now has become one of the top experts in the field of prostate cancer and holistic medicine and has become so influential in telling men what to do especially prostate products they should use or centers that can or not to go. He even informs patients, which Doctors they should entrust their prostate condition to. As the month of September marks the global prostate cancer awareness month, we have decided to feature this personality in his prostate cancer journey.

'We read about your call to the Ghanaian government to introduce a specific screening policy for prostate cancer in Ghana, and I'm contacting you to see if you would be willing to be profiled on our alumni connect website as one of our successful graduates. We think your story would be of great interest to other graduates and students of the University,' a mail dated February 13, 2014 from the alumni connect office of Sheffield Hallam University, UK read after he studied the Master’s program in prostate cancer conducted by Sheffield Hallam University, UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

His research on the Hibiscus tea as the best tea for prostate health brought the tea into the limelight of Medical Science, his research on prostate cancer in the black community and alternative medicine and his innovative policy on the declaration of the father’s day as a National Prostate Cancer day earned him a research professor position at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine in Larnaca City, Cyprus at age 31. His appointment has brought alternative medicine awareness in the country and more practitioners have gained confidence in the field of holistic medicine in Ghana.

He has now introduced the course Holistic Prostate cancer and currently the Course lead, Faculty of Holistic Urology at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine. He was also appointed the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana, (AMAG) to steer its affairs, thus bringing the Doryumu -born young man from the Shai-Osudoku district in the Greater Accra region into the limelight.

Professional Background

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu is a registered alternative medical practitioner with specialty in Naturopathic Urology/Oncology by the Alternative Medical Practice Council, Ghana. He is also an ultrasound expert, renowned Prostate Cancer expert, ambassador, Policy maker and Cancer Psychologist focusing 100% on Men’s prostate health.

Dr. Nyarkotey’s holistic, naturopathic approach is exclusive for people combating Prostate Cancer and other cancers, Prostatitis, Bladder Pain / Pelvic Pain and Male sexual dysfunction. His research, writings and professional passion are exclusive to these conditions: Cancer of the prostate, Enlarged Prostate, Prostatitis, Male sexual dysfunction, Pain (specifically pelvic pain) and urinary incontinence. Treatments include: medicinal herbs, individualized nutrition, supplements and massage.

His research interests are black race and prostate cancer, Doppler for prostate cancer diagnosis. His research also focuses on the Dangme People in the greater and eastern parts of Ghana. His approach codenamed “Dr. Nyarkotey Integrative Approach to cancer management” specializes in integrative (Western & Eastern, Conventional & Natural) treatments for Prostate and other Cancers and Urological conditions have helped lots of patients diagnosed with prostate cancers in Ghana.

Dr. Nyarkotey individualizes the treatments to the patients’ needs from least invasive to more aggressive. Dr. Nyarkotey is the Director of De Men’s Clinic & Prostate Research Lab in Dodowa, Akoto House and also doubles as the founder of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana, the peak national body of prostate cancer in Ghana creating awareness on prostate cancer. Dr. Nyarkotey is also the director of Dangme Media Limited, publishers of Dangme Newspaper, a community based newspaper for the Dangme community.

Educational Background

His educational journey started from Teshie Roman Catholic Junior Secondary School and further at Ghanata Senior Secondary School where he studied general science. According to him, he wanted to study Pharmacy but it didn’t materialize. However, he took a Pharmacy Assistant course at Rapha Development Institute and later worked with N.A Pharmacy at Coastal Estate. At NA Pharmacy he was later sponsored to Trans Africa College to study Science Laboratory Technology program.

According to him, one day he saw a billboard written on it Ultrasound training center and out of curiosity, he went in to do some enquiries. The Medical Officer in charge told him everything about Ultrasound and immediately developed interest in it. He immediately enrolled in a Medical Ultrasound program organized by Africa Partners Medicals and BK Medicals. His love for ultrasound developed so much that he further studied the first academic program in Medical Ultrasound at Radford University College east legon . After the Ultrasound program he started working in herbal center performing ultrasound procedures.

At a time in 2010, awareness of the disease was very low and he realized most of the patients were responding positively to the herbal medicine for prostate enlargement management and others not. He therefore took the opportunity to research more into the disease and develop a better evidence based approach to the treatment until his appointment was terminated and he left the center. After almost two years he left his former employers , at the peak of his carrier they decided to publish a disclaimer against him which was a calculated attempt to tarnish his image due to lack of communication he said.

But after he left, most of the patients who knew his good works at the center and his love for men’s health advised him to do some courses in prostate health. he quite remember when the idea came one man Mr. Adwinsa of Adwinsa publications told him it was possible to do a course like that as one of his family members did his PhD in Oncology. So he started researching until unfortunately he came across Sheffield Hallam University, UK and Prostate Cancer UK Masters program in prostate cancer aims to train professionals in the subject and he enrolled. Before that he thought the subject was only for Urologists to talk about.

The Master’s program in prostate cancer totally transformed his prostate cancer pathway and he realized that the herbal hospitals were not doing something right when it came to the subject but he realized that all is due to no special schools in Ghana dedicated to training Herbal or alternative practitioners in the subject though they have contributed immensely to raise awareness on the disease. It is during his master’s program in prostate cancer that he realized that there is cancer disparity and black men are more prone to it. Even some of his white class mates who were not aware after they read one of his assignment works on prostate cancer and black race, one said they are going to develop a special unit for black men in their Hospital in Ireland as they see more Nigeria immigrant diagnosed with prostate cancer.

During his studies Dr. Nyarkotey reviewed the literature “Role of Safety and efficacy of active surveillance in the treatment of prostate cancer and critiqued the paper on grounds why it can be a calculated gamble for black men.

As a masters student also in prostate cancer, One of his assignment in the prostate cancer module “The Prostate cancer screening debate looking at the potential harm and benefits of the PSA test and the introduction of the Prostate cancer risk management program (PCRMP) in the UK by the NHS as a policy guidelines was regarded as outstanding.

It was through the Master’s program he realized that alternative and complementary remedies have a role to play in the management of cancers in dealing with the side effects of conventional treatments and he decided to study alternative and complementary medicine after the program.

His Master’s program was on the Research topic: “An evaluation of factors that might influence the Prostate cancer related mortality and Quality of life (QOL) of Ghana men including the impact of a Healthy relationship”

He also took courses in Botanical Medicine, Traditional Chinese and integrative medicine at University of Minnesota Center for spirituality & Healing and finally enrolled in his Doctor of Philosophy Program in Alternative medicine at the Indian Board of Alternative Medicines Academy which now operates Pragyan International University. His PhD(A.M) Research topic was “The Impact of alternative medicines in Ghanaian men of African descent diagnosed with prostate cancer and the use of the local plant-Croton membranaceus-An observational study” he said he used croton Membranaceus as it is the main plant the herbal hospitals use in managing prostate disease, his findings were amazing . Dr. Nyarkotey in order to support men also enrolled in Akona School of Counseling for Diploma in Psychosocial Counseling to enable effective counseling. He also holds Bachelor of Arts degree in Theology with more focused on Pastoral Medicine from Two Witness, USA. Dr. Nyarkotey’s future Doctoral of Science program will focus on “Cancer and Immunology: the Role of Holistic Urology” Dr. Nyarkotey aims to find a cure and preventive medicine for prostate cancer using evidence based alternative medicine which he coined the new medical term “Allopathic Alternative Medicine” according to him he realized the high prostate cancer in black men is as a result of their skin.

His Innovative Programs

Dr. Nyarkotey brought Men’s Health into the National limelight. Concurrently with his work in Prostate cancer and medical ultrasound, He developed the concept of using mobile ultrasound as part of the prostate cancer screening to assess prostate volume simultaneously with the PSA test in the local churches. He moves up and down the country as prostate cancer ambassador educating men on prostate health and offering prostate cancer screening. He also established the first free prostate cancer screening center and Naturopathic clinic for prostate cancer in Ghana to address men’s prostate issues.

Dr. Nyarkotey submitted a policy to the president of the republic of Ghana to declare father’s day in Ghana as national prostate cancer day to create awareness.

Dr. Nyarkotey provided lectures to tertiary schools, clubs, churches et al on the disease.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a Christian and worships with the Holy Ghost Temple of ICGC, Frafraha branch and it was through Prophet Christopher Annor prophesy in 2011 has helped shape his life. “There is a God at the Holy Ghost Temple” he said.

Dr. Nyarkotey is a prolific writer who writes feature articles in most of the newspapers and online on prostate health. He authored the first book on prostate health titled: What everyman must know before and after 40years-Prostate Health and other books to his credit and over 300publications on both men’s health and the Dangme land.

Dr. Nyarkotey is passionate with staying up-to-date on cutting-edge prostate cancer research. With Dr. Nyarkotey, you will know if doing nothing (or Active Surveillance) is best for you. If you need medical treatment, he knows all the main players and can facilitate a visit both in Ghana and abroad.

Paramount of all, Dr. Nyarkotey doesn’t do any of the medical treatments for prostate cancer. In other words, his recommendations are 100% objective and bias-free. An organized health summary and a strategic action plan facilitated appointments with treatment experts, a customized anti-cancer lifestyle protocol.

His Role at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine

His five year appointment as a research professor of prostate cancer and holistic medicine entails extensive research into prostate cancer and holistic medicine in the black community. He is researching into the Hibiscus tea, Vitamin D deficiency level in black men and prostate cancer and others. “The future you picture is the future you will feature” he believes.