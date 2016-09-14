Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
14 September 2016

STATEMENT: Ghanaian Pilgrim Confirmed Dead In Mecca

By Daily Guide

The Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana (PAOG) on a sad note wishes to announce the death of a 70 year old Alhaji Alhassan Kuku who was part of Ghanaian Pilgrims who were in Arafah last Sunday and safely returned back to Ghana camp in Mina.

According to our head of Medical Team,Dr.Abdul Samad Suleman,cause of death is unknown because the late Alhaji Kuku was brought to the Ghana Clinic in Mina already dead but he suspected hypoglycaemia as the cause of death.

The death which occurred Tuesday September 13, went through the normal burial procedure and the body was sucessfully buried in Makkah around 7pm Saudi Arabia time just after Magrib prayers.

The Late Alhaji Kuku came to performed Hajj this year with three male relatives including a nephew,hailed from Zabarama Line a suburb of Accra.

Alhaji Manaf the CEO of Ansarr Hajj Agency who facilitated the travelling processes of the late Alhaji Kuku,duely informed the family members and appointed one of them among those here in Makkkah for the burial activities.

The PAOG expresses deepest heartfelt for the death of a Pilgrim but at the same time extends condolences to the family members back in Ghana for the lost of a dear one.May Allah sympathise with him and grant him Jannat Firdaws(The highest Paradise ).

Since the begining of this year’s Hajj Pilgrimage couple of days ago,Ghana has just recorded the first casualty.

Signed
Mohammed Amin Lamptey
Deputy Communications Director,
PAOG,
14/09/16.

