General News | 14 September 2016 14:41 CET

Nana Addo Fraternizes With AG, CJ, Others At GBA Confab (Photos)

By Daily Guide
Nana Addo with the Chief Justice, Georgina Wood.
Presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday September 13, attended the opening ceremony of the of the 2016 Annual Conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).

Nana Addo, a lawyer and a former Attorney General in the Kufuor administration took the opportunity to fraternize with members of the legal fraternity including the Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, and the Attorney General Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong among others. The conference is underway at Miotso in the Greater Accra Region.

Nana Addo with Justice Akua Kunyehia, formerly of (ICC), the Hague. 

Nana Addo with Dr. Ibn Chambers.

Nana Addo with GBA President Benson Ntsukpui.

Nana Addo with Lawyer Sam Okudzeto.

-Citifmonline

