Statement by the spokesperson on the outcomes of the ECOWAS Presidential mission to Guinea Bissau

The recent Economic Community of Western African States (ECOWAS) presidential mission to Guinea Bissau led to an agreement on a consensual solution to the current political impasse, including the instauration of an inclusive government. The role of ECOWAS, also providing the Economic Mission in Guinea Bissau (ECOMIB) stabilisation mission to the country, has been key to achieve this.

All political actors in Guinea Bissau need now to engage in good faith to implement and take forward the agreement in order to ensure stability, functioning institutions and economic recovery that also takes advantage of the outcomes of the International Donors' Conference "Terra Ranka" hosted by the European Union in March 2015.

The European Union stands ready to continue its work in supporting Guinea Bissau's stability and development, in close coordination with its international partners, in particular ECOWAS and the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General Modibo Toure.