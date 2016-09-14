Kojo Ashong School Gets Water Plant

Representative of Project Maji with Chief of the Area cutting the tape to open the facility

Project Maji, a non-governmental organization has constructed a $10,000 water facility for Kojo Ashong Basic School in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The facility which was constructed in partnership with World Vision International will provide clean drinking water to over 234 school children who had to walk long distances to get water for use in school.

The facility will also serve as an additional source of potable water for the Kojo Ashong Community.

The solar powered plant, developed and installed by Project Maji is the fifth installation in Ghana and its first in partnership with the World Vision International.

Sunil Lalvani, Chief Executive Officer of Project Maji, in a speech read on his behalf said “It is our hope that this will be the first of many life changing projects that will be implemented by both organisations for the good of the people of Ghana.”

He said the design of the water plant came after many months of in-field research and testing, adding that the use of the solar powered pump makes the plant more robust and reliable than a hand pump.

“It delivers a higher capacity of water at the time it is needed and it also has nine dispensing taps to meet the need of a rush of children in between classes,” Lalvani said.

He said the facility is also remotely monitored so that in the unlikely event of any operational problems, a technical team could be quickly dispatched to the site to rectify any issues to ensure uninterrupted flow of water.

Joshua Baidoo, the Regional Operations Manager, said the partnership with Project Maji in Kojo Ashong would help enhance the quality of education as the period children use to search for water is drastically cut.

He appealed for maintenance to protect the life span of the plant and assured of the water committee working with the school to ensure that was achieved.

