Education Not About Exams

Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee, Founder of Salt and Light Ministries has indicated that education is not only about examinations but more importantly about how the student uses the knowledge acquired to address problem in the society.

She said some students only prepare for exams and forget afterwards, making it difficult to excel in the corporate market.

She urged them to learn hard to solve problems and make an impact in society for the benefit of all.

Dr Aryee said this at the launch of the 10th anniversary of the Spelling Bee Competition in Accra on the theme: “Equipping the Ghanaian Student for the World Stage.”

The event was organised by the Young Educators Foundation with support from Indomie Instant Noodles, DSTV, Rufus, Ecobank, Voltic, Muscatella and Blue Knights Limited.

She noted that teachers play an important role in the development of student's performance, saying it is imperative for teachers to encourage students to develop the habit of reading to improve their vocabulary.

Dr Aryee said the emergence of social media has affected reading habits of some students because they spent more time on their phones to the detriment of their studies and urged parents to take keen interest in the activities of their wards.

She called for development of libraries where students could read quality books and enhance their knowledge adding that through education, students could avoid social vices and put the country on the path of development, progress and peace.

Mrs Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director, Young Educators Foundation said the spelling bee competition targets students from age eight to thirteen to teach them on effective use of the English language.

She said the competition started with 13 students from six schools and that currently about 7000 children have passed through the competition.

She disclosed that currently the foundation is in three African countries namely: Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, with the mission to improve the lives of the youth through literacy as well champion the cause of education in Africa.

“This we strongly believe that education cannot be limited to only what is taught in the classroom; co-curricular activities must be included in the country's curriculum for holistic learning,” she added.

Ms Afua Ansah, the Spelling Bee 2016 Winner and 2016 Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist urged students to develop the interest of reading to build a good foundation for their careers.

Present at the event include Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of Vice President Amissah-Arthur, Mr Robert Jackson, US Ambassador to Ghana, Dr Patrick Awuah Junior, President of Ashesi University, Mrs Lucy Quist, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel and Mr Kofi Akpabli, 2011 CNN Multichoice African Journalist for Arts and Culture.

GNA