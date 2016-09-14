Family Health Screens Journalists

Alex Segbefia being examined as a way of encouraging others to participate in such exercises, while Prof Kwawukume looks on

The Family Health Medical School, Accra, has partnered with the Lordina Foundation, the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) Ghana Chapter, the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana AIDS Commission, to organise a day's free medical screening for Ghanaian journalists.

The exercise was held at the Independence Square on Friday in Accra and attracted scores of journalists from the various media outlets in the country, particularly those based in the metropolis.

The day-long exercise covered eye screening, BP test, sugar testing, HIV counselling, breast cancer examination and counselling, cervical cancer counselling and syphilis testing and malaria test. Free medications were given to the media men and women.

The screening formed part of one of a series of medical outreaches to be embarked upon by the above mentioned organisations for organised groups such as the Ghana Police Service (GPS), market women associations, among others, in the country in the near future.

Minister of Health, Alexander Segbefia, commended the management of Family Health Medical School and Hospital & Nursing & Midwifery School for the bold decision taken to screen media practitioners of their ailments.

Themed, 'Good Health, Better Life: the Role of the Media Practitioners in Nation Building,' the minister stated that the screening exercise was a step in the right direction, especially considering that the country is in an election year, which will mean more work for journalists.

He explained that “today's occasion, aimed at offering a thorough medical check-up and possible medication, is the way to go as citizens to help the health bill through early detection of diseases and early treatment to curtail the disease from turning into a chronic and hopeless situation which is counter to productivity and burden to society.”

The sector minister urged journalists to make it a point to go for regular health check-ups to ensure that they are always healthy.

“Health experts believe that a lot of diseases could be prevented when individuals make it a habit to go for regular medical check-ups as well as adopting and practising healthy lifestyles,” Mr Segbefia stated.

President of Family Health Medical School located at Teshie, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, explained that the nature of journalists' job was tedious and does not afford most of them the time to cater for themselves properly.

President of the Lordina Foundation, Lordina Mahama, wife of Ghana's president who doubles as the president OAFLA, in a statement delivered on her behalf, said the two organisations which she heads would continue to support medical screening exercises for journalists.

She expressed the hope that the screening would go a long way to contribute to OAFLA's mandate of making Ghana HIV/AIDS and cervical cancer free.

Some journalists who spoke to DAILY GUIDE expressed their appreciation for the screening.

They indicated that the initiative was a good one which must be sustained since most journalists do not have time for themselves due to the nature of their jobs.

