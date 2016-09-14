Man Infects 400 Women With HIV

Eric Yeboah, a 28-year-old resident of the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region, has asserted that he has infected about 400 women with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) through sexual intercourse.

He said that he contracted the virus two years ago and infected his girlfriend with it so that she would not break up with him upon discovering that she had contracted the virus.

According to him, his girlfriend is aware of their status now and they are living together happily, adding that he had unprotected sex with at least two different women every week.

Eric further indicated on Brty Fm, a Koforidua-based radio station, that he gets the women to agree to unprotected sex after promising to reward them financially.

He claimed that with such conviction, he had had sexual intercourse with about 400 women in the Eastern and the Greater Accra Regions.

Eric Yeboah, who sounded remorseful, asked God for forgiveness.

From Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua