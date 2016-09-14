UFP Flagbearer Picks Nomination Forms

The FLAGBEARER of the United Front Party(UFP) Nana Agyenim BOATENG, has given further evidence about his party's intention to participate in the upcoming elections after picking his nomination forms yesterday.

Nana Agyenim Boateng, aka Gyataba, picked his forms at the National Headquarters of the Electoral Commission in Accra on Tuesday.

The UFP flagbearer was accompanied by his General Secretary and his deputy, Prince Zakaria and Samuel Anane, and other regional executives as well as supporters of the party.

Nana Agyenim Boateng in an earlier interview said he was going all out to contest in the elections and had no intention of backing out.

He maintained that the UFP was all set to fulfill the requirements of the electoral body in terms of establishment of regional and constituency offices across the country.

Gyataba, as he is affectionately called said his party had agreed in principle to pay the conditional GH 50,000.00 presidential filing fee announced by the Commission in case there is no review.

He was however worried about that of the parliamentary which he said was going to be a bit of a challenge considering the fact that most of his candidates do not have the wherewithal and have to be supported by the party.

