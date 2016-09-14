Sharubutu Cautions Muslims Against Violence In Elections 2016

The National Chief Imam, Shaikh Dr. Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, has called on Muslims especially the youth to serve as partners in the conduct of peaceful elections in December.

"It is not only unpatriotic but also unIslamic for the Muslim youth to reduce themselves to apparatus of political violence", he added.

The Grand Imam was addressing Ghanaian pilgrims at Arafah in Mecca where the Quran was recited as special prayers for Ghana and the late Alhaji Adamu of Global Haulage fame last Sunday.

Justifying his call, Shaikh Sharubtu described Islam as a peaceful religion whose adherents should not associate with violence.

He stated that in spite of their political, ethnic, and racial differences, Ghanaians have been united by a common value of patriotism. "Multiparty democracy is not meant to divide us. It is rather to enhance the quality of governance from different perspectives and ideologies. It is, therefore, an opportunity for us to appreciate the beauty of unity in diversity in our service to God and country", the Chief Imam emphasized.

Shaikh Sharubutu prayed for peace in the forthcoming general elections and for unity and development in Ghana.

Touching on Hajj, the Grand Imam called for collaboration, tolerance, and understanding among the government, Hajj Committee and the Association of Agents to ensure effective service to the Ghanaian pilgrim.

He also commended the Chairman of the Hajj Committee, Alhaji Tanko for sanitizing Hajj management and operations in Ghana. "Since he assumed Office as Chairman of Hajj Committee, I have ceased to suffer sleepless nights concerning Hajj" Shaikh Sharubutu stated.

The Chief Imam further thanked government for providing logistic and administrative support to facilitate Hajj management and operations. Illustrating his assertion, he cited the Hajj Village in Accra and Hajj related facilities - that facilitated smooth departures of pilgrims from Tamale International Airport - as examples.

The Chairman of Hajj Committee, Alhaji Tanko thanked the Chief Imam for the commendation and Ghanaians pilgrims for cooperation with his committee.

As humans, he said, he and his team are bound to face challenges in spite of the successes they have chalked in Hajj management and operations. He called for tolerance, unity, and forgiveness among the committee, agents, and pilgrims.

Chairman Tanko stated that leadership is a source of service not an opportunity of supremacy. He therefore declared his willingness to accept an avalanche of critical and diverse opinions to enhance the delivery of service to Ghanaian pilgrims. He also described himself as a servant interested in the welfare of pilgrims.

The Chief Imam spoke through Alhaji Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, Lecturer, University of Applied Management, McCarthy Hill, Accra.