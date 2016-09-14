Today's front pages: Wednesday September 14, 2016

NO CASH FOR SALARIES; GOV’T DIVERTS GH¢500M

The government of Ghana does not have money to pay salaries of its workers across the country for September 2016 and has therefore decided to use part of the budget already allocated to run some 23 MDAs.

FRACAS AT GCB OVER LOANS

Report reaching Daily Guide indicates that there is uneasy calm at the Ghana Commercial Bank (GCB) following revelations that the bank’s Board had authorized several huge loans without adequate collateral, leading to over-exposure of the financial institution.

MAN INFECTS 400 WOMEN WITH HIV

Eric Yeboah, a 28-year-old resident of the New Juabeng Municipality of the Eastern Region, has asserted that he has infected about 400 women with HIV through sexual intercourse.

RACE FOR DEC 7 BEGINS AS 4 PICK PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION FORMS

Four presidential aspirants yesterday picked nomination forms at the headquarters of the EC to contest this year’s election.

12.5% BASE PAY RISE FOR PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS

Public sector workers are to enjoy a 12.5% increase in their base pay with effect from January 2017, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, has said.

NDC MANIFESTO WILL BE HINGED ON FOUR THEMATIC AREAS

The NDC 2016 general election manifesto, which the party considers as the real vehicle for change, will be driven by four thematic areas.

GOV’T TO BREAK UP GCAA FUNCTIONS

The Ministry of Transport has begun looking at the possibility of decoupling the regulatory and air navigational service functions of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority in line with international best practice and to ensure operational efficiency.

ECG COMPACT CAN BE REVIEWED – US AMBASSADOR

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson, has said the 25-year private sector participation in the ECG “can be reviewed” as he allayed fears by workers of the company that they would lose their jobs.

SHS: 516,867 VACANCIES ON OFFER AS WAEC IS SET TO RELEASE BECE RESULTS TODAY

Reliable information available to The Finder indicates that barring any last-minute hitch, the West Africa Examination Council will release the results of the 2016 Basic Education Certificate Examination today.

GHOPSA TO WITHDRAW EMERGENCY SERVICE TODAY

Striking pharmacists at public hospitals say they will completely withdraw their services, including emergency services, if government does not meet their demands by close of work today.

GOV’T, LABOUR AGREE 12.5% PAY RISE FOR WORKERS

Public workers across all sectors are to enjoy a 12.5% pay rise effective January 2017, a communiqué issue in Accra yesterday declared.

