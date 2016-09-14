Manifesto Highlight: Ashanti jewelry village in the offing- Mahama promises

In a cursory glance through a 100-page NDC manifesto, Tuesday, president John Mahama has promised a jewelry production village to be sited in the Ashanti Region if his government is retained in office.

The village will be built in conjunction with the institute of jewelry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The president does not understand why gold traders in Ghana will go to Dubai to buy jewels when there is no gold mine in that country.

He made the promise before a packed crowd of ministers, government functionaries, party supporters at the Banquet Hall, Accra, during his presentation of the highlight of the NDC manifesto.

That promise and many more were contained in the yet to be launched manifesto which has been divided into four main thematic areas;

a. Putting people first- social services

b. A strong and resilient economy for job creation

c. Expanding social economic infrastructure- water, resources housing

d. Transparent and accountable governance.

On building a strong and resilient economy the president outlined a number of projects he said will transform the economy and create jobs for the people in his next administration.

Glory days

The president said his next administration, if retained in power, will be the glory days for the railway industry.

He said the government has already completed the railway line from Sekondi in the Western Region to Kojokrom. There will also be construction of the Eastern Railway line to aid the transport of goods and services.

Petroleum hub

The president said Ghana will become the petroleum hub of the West African region and will produce petroleum products for export to Burkina Faso, Mali, something his government has started doing already.

The president also promised to establish fertilizer factory with the increase in gas production.

National ID

Having failed to complete the national identification cards in eight years, president John Mahama said he will dedicate his second term to completing the process and issue cards to all Ghanaians.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah