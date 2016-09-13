This infographic displays data from the World Health Organization’s “Projections of mortality and causes of death, 2015 and 2030”. The report details all deaths in 2015 by cause and makes predictions for 2030, giving an impression of how global health will develop over the next 14 years. Also featured is data from geoba.se showing how life expectancy will change between now and 2030.

All percentages shown have been calculated relative to projected changes in population growth.

How much longer will we live in 2030?

Life expectancy worldwide has increased since the start of the century and will continue to rise, with areas considered to be ‘developing’ seeing the biggest increases. Despite this there will still be a huge disparity in life expectancy around the world.

Top 10 killing diseases in 2015

Although progress is being made in some areas, there are also reasons for concern. Of the top 10 causes of death in 2015, 7 will cause even more deaths in 2030.

Rising and falling diseases

Four of the five diseases which will show the biggest increase in deaths between now and 2030 are cancers, and all of them share many of the same risk factors. On the other hand, the five diseases which will see the biggest decrease in deaths are those which mostly affect the developing world.

Top 5 killing diseases by region in 2030

Coronary artery disease and stroke will be the biggest killing diseases in almost every region in 2030. Despite the number of deaths caused by HIV/AIDS falling globally, it will still be the biggest killer across Africa in 2030. Regions shown are defined by the WHO.

