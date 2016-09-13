Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 13 September 2016

2016 NDC Manifesto highlight: Youth sports development to take off from 2017

By MyJoyOnline

President John Mahama says the next phase of youth development will focus more on sports development.

Speaking on the highlights of the soon to be launched NDC manifesto in Sunyani on Sunday, the President said if voted into office from 2017, there would be new sports stadia in Upper West and East, Volta, Brong Ahafo as well as the Eastern Region.

The Azumah Nelson Sports Complex will also be refurbished to a state of the art sports complex.

The newly built Community Day senior high schools will also be developed into sports centres.

According to the President, the very best in sports disciplines will be hosted in these schools where they will compete so the best of the young talents will feed the national teams.

The Youth Enterprise Support (YES) program which started with GH¢10 million, the President said, will be expanded to draw from the annual GH¢ 25 million to enable the young people to become employers and not wait to be employed.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

