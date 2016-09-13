Bukom Banku's assault case adjourned to October 6

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra Sept. 13, GNA - An Accra Magistrate Court hearing the case of Braimah Kamoko, aka Bukom Banku, a Ghanaian Boxer, over charges of assault and causing unlawful damage has adjourned the matter to October 6.

Bukom Banku is alleged to have demanded a kiss from a hairdresser in her shop but she declined.

Following the resistance of Madam Martha Nelson, the complainant, the boxer slapped her twice and punched her in the rib.

The matter was adjourned following the absence of the trial judge.

Meanwhile a source close to the accused told the GNA that the parties in that matter have attempted an out of court settlement.

Bukom Banku allegedly smashed the complainant's Nokia mobile phone valued at GHâ‚µ 40 saying it was inferior and that he would buy her a Galaxy phone.

The complainant in tears reported the matter to the Police at James Town and Bukom Banku was arrested.

The boxer had earlier been reported in two separate incidents for assaulting one Michael Abbey and other persons during a procession in Accra last year.

