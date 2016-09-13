2016 NDC Manifesto highlight update: Veep introduces President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama will in some few minutes deliver a speech highlighting the 2016 manifesto of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He is expected to first delve into 2012 promises government has achieved within the near four years in office as a President. It will highlight Projects that were undertaken and the ones government was unable to deliver.

Mr Mahama will then be expected to put a strong a case to Ghanaians asking for a second term in the upcoming election.

He disclosed on Sunday at the Eid-il-Adha celebration at the Black Star Square that Ghana is ready for an economic take-off in 2017.

He was optimistic the various sectors of the nation's economy has been prepared in readiness for the take-off. Ghana will become the hub of economic development in West Africa when this is done, he said.

The State Banquet Hall which is the venue for the manifesto highlight is filled with party and government functionaries. The

- President entered the auditorium with the First Lady, Lordina Mahama and they all rise to the National Anthem.

- Veep is about to introduce the President to get the programme on the way.

- Based on social democratic believes in developing Ghana's Human resource

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com