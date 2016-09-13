Participants Ghana Garden And Flower Show ‘Schooled’ On Soil And Landscaping

Participants attending the ongoing Ghana Garden and Flower Show at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park had the opportunity of learning new things about soil and landscaping during the workshop held as part of the week long show.The workshop was facilitated by experts who engaged participants in very exciting and participatory discussions.

The information shared and the feedback obtained from participants who asked questions and sought clarification on the major discussion points resulted in increased knowledge on the topics.

Among the main topics treated were ABC of Gardening, let’s grow orchids, types of soil, flowers, and other plants. Participants also benefited from education regarding what landscape is, types of landscape and key components of the various types, as well as the key properties of landscape e.g balance, creation of excitement and surprises etc.

Particularly revealing was the fact that, contrary to popular opinion about high cost of landscaping, very basic, less expensive and sometimes discarded materials are all that are needed to develop a beautiful landscape.

The workshop facilitators were Mr. Patrick Masoperh, CEO of Hotserve Landscape and Benard Nana Yaw Tufuor of Floralife Garden Center.