New US Ambassador to the AU presents her Credentials

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador of the United States (US) Mission to the African Union (AU), H.E. Mary Beth Leonard. The newly appointed Ambassador presented her credentials at the AU Headquarters, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Tuesday, 13 September 2016.

The AU Commission Chairperson congratulated her on her appointment, and expressed the Commission’s readiness to work together for a mutually beneficial relationship.

On her part, the newly appointed Ambassador said that she was very excited to assume her duties at the AU, and looks forward to working with the Chairperson and the Staff of the AU Commission. She noted that she had previously worked on African issues for quite some time.

The AU Commission Chairperson and the new Ambassador took the opportunity to exchange views on several issues, including, the AU Peace Fund and the African Centres for Disease Control.

The Chairperson said that silencing the guns can only be done as long as there are funds to finance operations and strengthening of institutions that can resolve conflicts before they escalate.

Dr. Dlamini Zuma wished Amb. Mary Beth Leonard fruitful tour of duty at the AU.