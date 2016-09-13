Cameroon Women's Scholarship 2016/2017 edition launched

The British High Commission in Yaounde- Cameroon, is announcing to the general public that the 2016/2017 edition of the Cameroon Women’s Scholarship has now been launched.

The Cameroon Women’s Scholarship targets women with strong leadership potential, who possess the academic excellence to pursue a Master’s degree, but face a significant financial barrier to continuing their studies.

The Scholarship is funded by the British High Commission in Cameroon which also manages the scheme in partnership with the Cameroon Women’s Scholarship Alumni and the Cameroon Chevening Alumni Association. The Award

The British High Commission’s Cameroon Women’s Scholarship will award twenty (20) scholarships for candidates starting a master’s degree course at any recognized university in Cameroon for studies related to Commonwealth values and principles. The award is a lump sum of one million francs (FCFA 1 MILLION) and two mandatory leadership training for all laureates. Course of Study

The areas of studies in which candidates are sought for 2016-17 are as follows:

Human Rights

Rule of Law /Governance

Information and Communication Technology

Science and Technology

Development studies

Media Management and Legislation

Security (International Security/Security Management/Terrorism/Regional Development/Conflict Resolution/Peace Studies.

Public Health

Candidates are to be assessed against the following criteria:

have the personal, intellectual and interpersonal qualities necessary for leadership in their home country be motivated to make a career leading to a position of leadership in their own countries within 10 years of their Scholarship be committed to networking to find global solutions to key development issues be able to use their studies and experience to benefit themselves, their country and the FCO be capable of successfully undertaking and completing their proposed course

NB: Application and personal statements MUST be in English Language irrespective of the language of instruction of the candidate and the school she will be attending. Who is eligible to apply?

The Cameroon Women Scholarship is open to those who meet the following criteria:

must have secured an admission for the 2015/2016 academic year in any higher education institution of learning in Cameroon by 31st January 2016. Failure in securing admission by this date will lead to the withdrawal of scholarship. the start date of the applicants’ chosen course must fall within the first half of the 2016/2017 academic year. must be a national of Cameroon must hold an undergraduate degree (an equivalent of 3 - 4 years undergraduate studies) in any field with grade of at least a Second Class-upper (Hons) must have at least two (2) years work experience by 30 September 2016

There is no age limit for Cameroon Women’s Scholarship. How to apply

To apply, provide the following:

A completed scholarship application form (see below) A personal statement - a one-page statement/essay about yourself, your leadership potential, accomplishments and career goals (maximum of 800 words.) An updated CV (include contact details of two referees maximum of 2 pages using font 12 Times New Roman.) You will be disqualified if you do not stick to the guidance.

NB: Only the above three documents are needed at the first stage. Candidates shortlisted for interview will be required to submit copies of university level transcripts and all academic certificates.

Submit your documents as an attachment to [email protected]

You can only apply via email. Your three files should be named as follows:

appNAME for the application form

personalNAME for the personal statement

cvNAME for the CV

E.g.: candidate named Fouda Pauletta would have her files as:

appFOUDA

personalFOUDA

cvFOUDA

Application deadline: 30 November 2016

Not following all the application guidelines will result to disqualification.