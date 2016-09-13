NPP Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on September 8, 2016 delivered a lecture on Ghana's economy at the National Theatre in Accra.

Among other things he said the country's economy has been built on straw because of the “recklessness” and “mismanagement” of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the NDC has within eight years ballooned Ghana's debt stock by $39billion.

President John Mahama alone has added 66 percent debt to the country's public debt, he claimed.

Click here to access the full speech