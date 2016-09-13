Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 13 September 2016 18:36 CET

Gov't to announce 12.5% pay rise for workers

By MyJoyOnline

Public workers across all sectors are to enjoy a 12.5 percent pay rise, a source has told Myjoyonline.com.

According to the source, the Public Sector Joint Negotiation Committee has concluded discussions on the base pay increment and arrived at the rate.

It is unclear when the increments will take effect.

But it is being speculated that the 12.5% increase in salaries may take effect on January 1, next year.

This, has, however, not been confirmed.
Negoations for salary adjustments have been ongoing for some time now.

Labour Relations Minister, Haruna Iddrisu is expected to announce the decision soon.

More soon…
Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com

Members

