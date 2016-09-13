Osu Traditional Council cries for royalties

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - The Osu Traditional Council, has expressed concern about native lands taken over by past and present governments without the payment of royalties.

They therefore called on the people of Osu, especially the youth to rally behind the Council to demand for their right because they have been cheated for far too long.

The traditional leaders led by Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, the Osu Mantse and the President of the Traditional Council made the call when he addressed members to end the Osu Homowo Festival.

He said almost all Osu lands have been occupied by government agencies from the ministries through the Roman Ridge to part of the Aburi mountains and royalties due the community are not forthcoming, thus denying the traditional leaders revenue to develop the area.

Nii Kinka Dowuona said: 'It is about time we wake up from our slumber and demand for our pound of flesh otherwise Osu which has been the seat of government since time immemorial, will remain under-developed and lag behind among its peers.

'If we failed to do this we have no cause to blame anybody when posterity holds us into account. We have reached a point to call a spade and spade for the authorities to know the harm they have done and continue to do to the citizens of Osu,' he said.

Nii Kinka Dowuona said the people should not stand aloof whilst the leaders are left alone to fight the course, but every citizen must show concern and get involved for a better future.

He said plans are far advanced for the establishment of Osu Lands Secretariat to spearhead in the collection of royalties.

Outlining some of the programmes put in place by the Traditional Council to generate income and to create job opportunities, he said an Osu Tourism Committee has been set up for the collection and documentation of historical artifact for tourists' attraction.

He said the tourism initiative would be launched in September, this year and urged citizens who might have information on places of tourists' interest within the area to forward them to the committee.

He said the Council is making efforts for the creation of a municipal assembly for Osu 'to manage our own resources'.

The Osu Mante urged the people to support the traditional leaders in their endeavours to improve their lot so that Osu regains its reputable position in the society.

At a thanksgiving church service at Osu Presbyterian Church to climax the Osu Homowo festival, Rev Philip Tetteh Laryea of the Akrofi Christian Institute of Theology, Mission and Culture at Akropong in a sermon urged the traditional leaders to institute a an 'Osu Community Heroes Day' so that great men and women who had contributed to the advancement of the area are honoured during the Homowo festival.

He said this would inspire the youth to also sacrifice for the growth of the society.

Rev Laryea advised the youth to eschew laziness and instead work hard to earn a good living.

