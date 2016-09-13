All must show political maturity - Imam

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Koforidua (E/R), Sept 13, GNA - The Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Yussif Amdani Sulemana, has called for everybody to demonstrate political maturity and avoid doing anything inimical to the peace of the nation.

He said it was important for political and social commentators to show responsibility - be more circumspect in whatever they said.

He was addressing hundreds of Muslim faithful, who gathered at the Koforidua mosque to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Adha.

Alhaji Sulemana asked that unsavory and inflammatory pronouncements should be roundly and publicly condemned by the people.

That, he said, would help to prevent tension and confusion, before, during and after the general election.

He appealed to all religious bodies not to use their platform to engage in partisan politics and said it was by so doing that they would continue to enjoy public trust and respect.

Mrs. Mavis Ama Frimpong Gati, the Regional Minister, called on the Muslim community to vote massively to return the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power.

The Mahama Administration, she indicated, deserved another term to complete the numerous development projects started across the country.

She advised the people to conduct themselves well to safeguard the peace and stability of the nation. GNA