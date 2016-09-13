The Youth Bridge Foundation, a Civil Society Organisation has slammed President John Dramani Mahama and his administration describing the highlight of the party’s manifesto as belated.

President Mahama’s presentation comes ahead of this weekend’s launch of NDC’s manifesto in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo regional capital.

The NDC, NPP and the major opposition parties have been heavily criticized by some civil society groups over the delays in launching their manifestoes for the impending polls.

Executive Director of the Youth Bridge Foundation, Seth Oteng speaking to Starr Newssaid despite the late release of the party’s manifesto, Ghanaians must rigorously quiz the party on some of the issues to be highlighted.

“The delay is unfortunate but better late than never...the time is too short but let us subject the various manifestoes of the political parties to deep interrogation to see if it speaks to the needs and aspiration of citizens.”

But spokesperson of the NDC campaign team for the December polls Joyce Bawa Mogtari has stated that highlighting the party’s manifesto ahead of the main launch is not belated and will afford Ghanaians the opportunity to know the issues the NDC government will tackle in its second term.

The deputy Roads and Transport Minister also dismissed claims that the launch will amount to a waste of resources stating that its part of the party’s strategy.

Improved economic conditions, job creation and reliable power supply are top on the list of expectations for tonight’s engagement with the President.