Forget their promises; I already have 1 bank in every district- Nduom

The Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party has urged Ghanaians to ignore the empty promises of his opponents and vote for the one who doesn't promise but delivers.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom said whilst some of his opponents are promising one this, one that, he has already established banks in all 216 districts in the country.

He made this declaration while addressing some party faithful at Abura in the Central Region on Tuesday as part of his campaign tour.

With 84 days to the elections, leaders of political parties continue to make promises to the electorate in the hope of winning their votes.

One-liner project promises [one village, one dam; one house, one meter] have however dominated the campaign messages of presidential candidates of this year's elections.

Kick-starting this trend was the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo when he promised to build a factory each in all 216 districts in Ghana if he emerges winner of the upcoming elections.

In addition, Nana Akufo-Addo promised to construct irrigation dams in each village in the Northern region of Ghana, where poeple face water crisis often.

Soon after these promises were made, President John Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) also made a one house, one-meter promise at Abura.

Taking a jab at his opponents, Dr Nduom indicated he is not making any such promise because he has already done it.

Every district in Ghana has a branch of our bank so we are telling you what we have done, they are only making promises, Dr Nduom said in Fante.

The Flagbearer who is the owner of Group Nduom which birthed GN Bank also cited, Coconut Groove Hotels and dozens of other businesses he said Ghana under the PPP will enjoy if he is elected.

He said there will be a boom in employment because 'we know how to create them for the people and we have started.'

In addition to the job creation, Dr Nduom promised to eradicate Malaria and reiterated the PPP's policy to elect District Chief Executives to enhance development.

