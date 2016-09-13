5 Reasons The Hottest Girls In Lagos Are Still Single

Not to brag, but there are quite a number of amazing and hot girls in Lagos city , Nigeria! These girls seem to not only appeal to the eyes, they seem to have it all: they are gorgeous but also smart and thrive in their careers; they have huge senses of self-worth, are witty, sarcastic, and real.

Out of all of these fabulously manicured and truly enjoyable girls in Lagos, though, there are a disturbing amount that is completely single, and this dilemma left us at Jumia travel asking the question “why?”. Men are visual creatures and there is nothing more pleasing to the eye than a beautiful girl, so what gives!

Read on to discover our speculations on possible reasons why these hot, smart, down to earth, and funny girls are single.

Men presume they’re already taken

This is a number one reason most of the hottest girls in Lagos are still single. A lot of men assume that because the girl is pretty, has an education, makes her own money, and seems happy, she must already be taken so they give up even before they start. They do not bother to get close to the girl or even ask her out as they feel they would be fighting an already lost battle.

Society does not set the rules

In Nigeria, most girls are generally groomed from a young age to believe that finding a man and having a family is the most important accomplishment in life. As a result, there is the expectation from the society that a girl above 25 should either be married or in a serious relationship that would lead to marriage. The thing with Lagos girls, though, is that they do not conform to this dictate of the society. The Lagos girl most times is occupied with so many other things making “finding a man to spend the rest of her life with” an item not so high on her list of to do’s. Basically, she makes her own rules and lives the way she wants to rather than being told what is and isn’t appropriate.

Most men are intimidated by their confidence

Lagos girls are one of the most confident girls in the world, especially the hot ones. While the confidence can be attractive, it tends to make the men want to run for cover. Usually, even the cockiest of men will second guess themselves before even daring to approach a Lagos girl. They get intimated and scared as they do not want to risk getting rejected.

The men are not as into commitment as they were

Thanks to modernization and influence from western cultures, a majority of Nigerian men, especially the one in Lagos have adopted the “hook up culture”, and this now seems to take precedence over serious relationships. It is therefore now difficult for Lagos girls to find commitment in a sea of men who just are not into it. Hence they remain single.

Most of the girls are focused on their career and have the time to meet men

In Lagos, the hustle is real for not just men but women as well. Most of the hottest girls work a lot of hours a day, including weekends as they focused on their career and want to climb as many ladders as they can. They are consumed with work, and coupled with the Lagos traffic there is little or no time for actual recreation , making the chances of them meeting men much slimmer. The few who end up creating profiles on online dating sites eventually give up as they may never get the time to meet up with their interests or when they do, they find they have been deceived.