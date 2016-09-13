

Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, is optimistic God will cap the toil of her husband with victory come December 7.

Worshiping with the Maker's House International Church at Dome Kwabenya, Mrs Akufo-Addo appealed to the congregation to pray for the main opposition leader, because God is about rewarding him in the next polls.

She said the leader of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition has Ghana at heart and really bent on executing the promises he has made once he is given the mandate.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo thanked the congregation for its goodwill and entreated the church to continue praying for peace before, during and after the elections.

Earlier, she visited the Korley Klottey constituency where she stressed Ghana needs the NPP to save the ailing economy under the watch of President John Mahama.

“We need Akufo-Addo and the NPP to provide the kind of leadership and vision that will ensure real growth and improved quality of life for the citizens, because Ghanaians deserve the best,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo added.

“Ghana cannot afford another four-year term of mismanaged economy. We need to vote them (NDC) out and entrust our country in the capable hands of proven people – men like Nana Addo and Dr [Mahamudu] Bawumia,” she stated.

The seventh poll under the Fourth Republic is scheduled to take place on December 7.

-Starrfmonline