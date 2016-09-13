The Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Bannerman has donated 80 pieces of roofing sheet to the Usher Polyclinic at James town, a suburb in the Greater Accra.

Nii Lante’s donation to the hospital was in response to the plead by the hospital authorities, on the difficulties they go through when it rain, due to the leakage of the hospital roofing.

Madam Catherine ,deputy director for nursing services at Usher Polyclinic commended the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Nii Lante Banner and Rebecca Akufo Addo for fulfilling their promise.

"They came to pay kind gesture to the pregnant women in our ward and we appealed to them to help us renovate our leaking roofing sheet", she said.

"The Wife of Nana Akufo Addo, Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo and Nii Lante Bannerman promised to extend their support and truly they have fulfilled their promise", Madam Catherine maintained.

Hon. Nii Lante Bannerman, the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in Odododiodoo, added that, as part of his social responsibility to support and promote health care in the constituency, he deemed it necessary to support the Usher Polyclinic looking at it current state.

He stated that, when his government (NPP) comes to power, he will see to it that Usher Polyclinic gets a face lift to provide better health care to the people of James town and it surrounding.