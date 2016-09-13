Adisco Headmaster  Supports Needy Students

The Headmaster of Adisadel College, Mr. William Kusi Yeboah has called on the old student body and other organizations to send brilliant but needy students back to school.

Mr. Yeboah made the call at an award ceremony held by a US Based None Governmental Organistion, Erratic Truth Foundation (ETF) at the school’s premises in Cape Coast, Central Region. .

ETF, under the leadership of Dr. David Togbe Nfodjo awarded a full scholarship to Master Theophilus Wureku- Achapong a first runner-up of the 2015 National Math’s and Science Quiz to pursue BSC in Electricals/Electronics at the University of Mines and Technology, Takwa.

Commending the gesture by the foundation, Mr. Yeboah disclosed that, Master Theophilus devoted his whole year to support the school’s academically activities as he awaits a moment of breakthrough.

He regretted that, the academic dreams of several brilliant but needy students like Theophius has been short lived due to poor family background. He called on other organizations to emulate the gesture of ETF.

As part of the package, the brilliant science student who had seven A’s and a B in the 2015 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) was also presented with a citation and a laptop.

The 19 year old Theophilus though has been battling with finances to further his education was influential in tutoring his peers to win the ultimate in the 2016 National Science and Math’s Quiz haven placed second with his team in the 2015 edition.

The Head of Science Department Madam Cynthia Jebuni Adanu was also presented with a laptop to compliment her tieless effort over the years in preparing the students to represent the school at National competitions.

Receiving, the present, Madam Cynthia lamented that Theophilus would have spent more years at home if not for the kind support from the ETF. She stressed for the need to restore the academic dreams of various brilliant but needy students who cannot further due to poor economic background

The representative of ETF in Ghana, Dr. ROS Pobee is confident that, the foundation will continue to support brilliant but needy students to realize their academic dreams. He also disclosed that, the foundation which is mainly made up of Adisadel old boys also has plans to upgrade the school’s academic standards for contusive learning atmosphere.