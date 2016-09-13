GHS D-G Bears Teeth At Upper East Regional Director Over False Claims Of Missing Vehicles

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Ebenezer Appiah Dankyira has fired a salvo at his Director in charge of Upper East Region, Kofi Issah over false claims of five missing vehicles and by-passing laid down regulations and protocols and applying for vehicles from the Office of the President which is very alien to GHS culture and practices.

Contrary to claims by Dr Kofi Issah that five vehicles are missing and the Director General has done nothing about it, painstaking investigations in the Upper East Regional Health Directorate and the Ghana Health Service and other Health Partners has an entirely different story.

Our investigation is yet to uncover the actual intent of a serving director to be trying so hard to drag the reputation of the service, his director general and donors in the mud.

The facts of the case as uncovered by investigations are that, there have been a number of correspondences between the office of the Director General and the Upper East Regional Health Directorate with clear indications of the status of the said vehicles.

The so-called missing vehicles are in possession of the Ghana Health Service and have been re-assigned by clear instructions by the donors, whiles the others have been replaced through the Transport Management Department of the Service.

“Again for your local running, for your local running, your office is in possession of a 2014 VW Passat Saloon Car with Registration Number GT 8651-14,” says the Director General.

A letter signed by the Principal Investigator of the indicated clearly that three of the said missing vehicles to be reassigned to continue with the Ghana Essential Intervention Project (GEHIP) in the Northern and Volta Regions.

All these arrangements from official documents have been communicated to Dr. Issah as at July 14, 2016. It therefore beats the imagination of many people for Dr Issah to make such false claims in his welcome address during half year review meeting on August 24, 2016.

The Director General has indicated his disquiet over the actions of Kofi Issah and his intention to drag him before the Ghana Health Service Council.

The former Upper East Regional Director Dr. K. Awonor whose photograph rather strangely appeared below these misleading publications could not be reached to throw more lights on Kofi Issah’s outbursts which insiders believe is a calculated attempt to discredit him.

It will be recalled that the said GEHIP Project (Phase 1) was implemented under Dr Awonor who has been credited with uncountable number of projects and interventions in the Upper East Region during his tenure as Regional Director.