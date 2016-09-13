Newly recruited agricultural science teachers to be posted to basic schools

The Ghana Education Service (GES)says it will post newly recruited agricultural science teachers to various basic schools across the country.

The agricultural science teachers were recruited during the recently announced recruitment exercise organised by the Ghana Education Service.

Although the teachers were tested, passed and posted to various senior high schools, some of them are yet to receive their appointment letters.

Some said they were rejected due to their specialty agricultural science.

Spokesperson for the GES Rev. Jonathan Bettey in an interview with Myjoyonline.com said the development was unfortunate.

He said although the recruitment was meant for teachers with science [chemistry, physiscs, biology] and mathematics background, the Education Ministry will post post teachers with agricultural science specialty background to basic schools.

“Management would like to assure all newly recruited teachers and the general public of its resolve to have all concerned, including teachers with specialty in Agricultural Science, posted to basic and senior high schools that require their services.”

He urged calm “as the process of recruitment is followed comprehensively to allow for all staff to be posted soon”.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com