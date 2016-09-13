Ghana To Benefit From 20,000 Affordable Housing Units

Ghana is set to become a beneficiary of a major intervention in the housing sector. The mini-city housing project is expected to have all facilities and utilities necessary to create thriving communities where people feel a sense of pride and place.

The project, when completed would go a long way to bring housing relief to Ghanaians in some selected regions, and create over 400.000 jobs over the period of its construction.

As Ghana struggles to deal with its housing deficit, the project has been deemed timely and also as a contribution to bridge the persistent gap.

The project is a USD$1billion financing support for State Housing Company Limited to construct and build the houses.

This intervention is being led and spearheaded by Dr. Lorinda Liang, Executive Chair for State Clinical Translational Scientific Research GH Limited and their working partners THE ROSENTHALL GROUP INC, USA,AFRICA.

It is against this background that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the State Housing Company Limited, and The Rosenthall Group INC, USA, Africa and Asia.

Present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Kofi B. Kukubor, Vice President for State Clinical Translational Scientific Research GH Limited, Dr. Lorinda Liang, Executive Chair/ President Clinical Translational Scientific Research GH Limited, Mr. Robert Rosenthall, President -The Rosenthall Group,USA/AFRICA/ASIA, and Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Managing Director State Housing Company Limited.