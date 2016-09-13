The founder and president of the Ashesi University Patrick Awuah has stated that Ghana’s education system does not empower people to think and discover things for themselves, but rather makes them look back on what others have done.

According to Mr. Awuah, the educational system must enable students to think and be forward-looking and move away from the chew, pour, pass, and forget system.

“I think Ghana’s educational system is too much deep in rote learning – chew, pour, pass, and forget – and this cuts across, and this is a problem because if your education is always about memorising facts, it is not educating people to be forward-looking; it is educating people to always be looking back at what somebody else has discovered…this is a fundamental problem,” Dr Awuah said on Viasat 1’s Ghana Report programme on Monday.

Mr. Awuah added that “the second problem is there is not enough emphasis placed on ethics and so you get people in incredibly influential positions who are behaving in unethical ways and it is extremely costly to society when they do that. So these are the problems.”

The former Programs Manager at Microsoft also added that in the implementation of the free senior high school education, government must ensure that dedicated teachers who care about their students are employed.

“I think that the most important thing is to make sure that we have teachers who are dedicated, who deeply care about their students, and that we have teachers who are not overburdened and who have the tools they need to get the job done. We also need great management in all the schools.”