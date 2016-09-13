Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Politics | 13 September 2016 12:21 CET

2016 Polls: EC Opens Nominations Today

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Charlotte Osei, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission
Charlotte Osei, Chairperson for the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission will today, September 13, open nominations for registered political parties and independent candidates to pick their nomination forms to contest the December 7, polls.

Deputy Director in charge of Public Affairs of the EC, Yussif Alhassan Ayuba, has said the filing of the nomination forms will be done on September 29 and 30.

Presidential candidates of the various political parties are expected to pay GHC50,000 to enable them file their nominations to contest in the polls.

The Commission has also pegged the filing fee for parliamentary candidates at GHC10,000.

“The forms will be available for all Presidential and Parliamentary candidates to fill and get endorsements before the filling date of September 29 and 30 respectively.

"The forms for the Parliamentary candidates will be available at the district offices across the country while that of the Presidential candidates will be available at the head office of the Electoral Commission in Accra”, Mr. Ayuba told Starr News.

