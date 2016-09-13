"Injury Time Minister" Better Than NPP Eight Years Rule In Mamprugu

So far Hon.Abdallah Abubakari has proven his critics of the largest opposition party beyond reasonable doubt that his injury time minister is better than the two terms kufour- Alhaji Aliu Mahama reign in mamprugu.

It is on records that the NPP didn't do anything substantial in mamprugu even though we were privileged to have a full-time cabinet minister and regional minister yet the injury time minister will always be stencil on the mental sheets of every succeeding generation for championing the development of mamprugu.

Hon.Abdallah Abubakari the member of Parliament hopefully by the grace of Allah for walewale constituency come 7th December, 2016 deserves commendation for his unprecedented monumental history made for the development of mamprugu. Immediately Hon.Abdallah Abubakari was nominated by the first gentleman of the land his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama, our opponents in the elephant fraternity referred to him as injury time minister and that he cannot make any impact for mamprugu and northern region as a whole but he has proven them of their claims.

My dear readers I will at this juncture make known to the general public and our opponents what he has been able to do in mamprugu within his injury time period of which full term cabinet minister and regional minister of mamprugu origin in the erstwhile NPP administration could not do.

Hon.Abdallah Abubakari relieved the people of wungu the hometown of the NPP member of parliament for the area of their long quest for a regular supply of water by the water project provided by the world vision intentional which was using solar power to supply water to the whole community. The supply was very low making it difficult for the people of the town to get water and at worst women had to travel to a far place for water. This was really a disturbing issue within wungu township which even resulted for contributions to be made by every member in a household to get the wungu water project get connected to the national grid which indeed could have taken the indigence of wungu over decade to be successful. But with the timely intervention by the regional minister provisions were made for the whole project and can confidently say that the wungu water project is now connected to electricity with the biggest transformer which can supply water to the people of wungu township and it's environs in including walewale.

This dedicated gentleman has also fixed the acute shortage of water in Nadia immediately after his nomination as the regional minister. In fact in his quest to make sure that his people are adequately supplied with enough water as a social intervention programme to end water shortage joined the president to commissioned the kparigu water project in west mamprusi district during the President accounting to the people tour of the northern region.

With regards to connecting communities to national grid the NDC administration with the help of Hon. Abdallah Abubakari connected twenty one communities in west mamprusi as against six communities in the NPP two terms administration of the country. The number of communities to enjoy electricity will soon hit forty because additional nineteen communities have been awarded to contracts to get them also connected.

Hon. Abdallah Abubakari has also done well in terms roads construction. This is because works are ongoing on the walewale-wungu road, walewale-tampulingu road, walewale-zangum road, walewale-nalerigu road, akamara junction-nalerigu road, kparigu-shelinvoya road all under the watch of Hon. Abdallah Abubakari.

In fact Hon. Abdallah Abubakari is the originator of the plagiarised policy of NPP one district one dam. He has dug and drenched dams in the following communities namely zangu, gbimsi, zangum, sakuri and funggu to help them in their irrigation farming and also to supply water for their animals. This policy was smartly stolen by one of the NPP bigwigs who hails from walewale constituency to be incorporated into their manifesto as was promised by Nana Addo somewhere in upper East region which was already executed by our distinguished and widely respected regional minister Hon. Abdallah Abubakari.

Touching on some of his achievements on education ,Hon. Abdallah Abubakari with his Excellency WUMPINI John Dramani Mahama cut sod for the construction of Ghana education district office complex at walewale. There are also massive infrastructural development in all the schools in mamprugu.

Hon. Abdallah Abubakari the member of Parliament hopefully for walewale constituency has really proven his critics from the elephant fraternity that what he has done within the period of his injury time far better than eight years of NPP rule with even full time cabinet and regional minister.

I shall return with more biegya. #JMzang-tugi#hon.Abdallah Abubakari Nawunni katidumba.

ABDUL MAJEED ALI (Founding member and an interim executive of Students Network For JM and PCs in Mamprugu)

