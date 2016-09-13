2016 Election; The Resolution Of The Ghanaian Youth For Peace

As Ghana approaches the periodic routine of presidential and parliamentary election, tensions are already raging high and furiously scary with every passing moment in all corners of our beloved country as the contest keeps getting keener and stiffer with the major players strategically utilizing every platform to tenaciously preach their political sermons.

This year’s election just like previous ones backdating to 1992 is being contested by a myriad of political parties ostensibly giving credence to the country’s strong veneration for multi-party democracy. However, the forerunners of this year’s election continue to be the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the largest opposition party at the moment, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), depicting an almost two-party system.

The fear of the occurrence of two crucial potential unprecedented trends in the lead up to the election is especially peaking tensions. The fact that President John Dramani Mahama would not like his name to be recorded in the history books of the 4th republic as the only incumbent President to have lost an election and Nana Akufo-Addo’s unwillingness to be referred to as that failed leader who on three successive occasions failed to garner enough valid votes to propel the largest opposition party to power. These two explain to a large extend why the battle keeps getting ferocious as we count barely less than ninety days to December 7 when every candidate’s fate will be spelt crystal clear whether for better or for worse.

Indeed, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) had a point when he opined that the police administration would consider blocking social media on Election Day. But will that be an antidote potent enough o curb the malevolence of social media? Alas! most social media addicts, users, lovers and commentators were quick to verbally vilify and crucify the police chief without any in-depth thought. Mind you this same platform we so much cherish that most people tend to visit first thing at dawn and last thing at night has fast become the bane of moral decadences, abuse and disregard for authority, in fact; it’s the simplest, swiftest, and most anonymous platform where people easily spew out gibberish, insight chaos and insinuate all kinds of things. It must be noted with depths of regret how people abuse social media to denigrate state institutions, personalities and spread falsehood as swift as desert bushfire.

Suffice to say, President Mahama could not have said it any better when he lamented that he is the most vilified president in Ghana’s history. Without any strain of imagination one thing is pretty sure; this phenomenon is not going to be peculiar to president Mahama neither is it going to cease any moment soon if no stringent measures are instituted to regulate how social media is used. We can however not pretend to be oblivious to the gainful side of social media. It has been an awesome driver of accountability, dissemination of information, speedy communication among others. Ultimately, social media is a two-sided phenomenon (good and bad) and as such, moving into the election it is only expedient that we choose the former.

Considering that youth form the chunk of social media users and the most prey-prone to the diabolic practices of politicians whiles at the same time considered as future leaders, it is imperative that we use social media and our exuberance; productively and not problematically, for victory and not for victims and above all, for transformation and not for troubles. No leader prides in leading a wrecked nation.

Just as a faulty vehicle cannot move, so will a wrecked nation not make progress; Not even the great Moses could lead divided and undecided Israel to the promise land despite God’s continuous Grace and favor on them. Remember no individual’s quest for political victory is worth the irreplaceable drop of another person’s blood. We have grown past being dolled with money and freebies to become terrorists to ambush our own brothers and sisters and cause mayhem. We are not mercenaries to be used for violence nor are we dogs to be instigated into chasing and attaching one another, neither did any fruitless struggle deserves the minutest effort of our muscles.

For the sake of mother Ghana and our reverence for human life and rule of law, we cannot be felons for the advancement of any diabolic and hypocritical mischief and naughtiness of politicians who will openly pledge for peace and decorum in their bid to either retain or capture power but turn to use foul languages, hurl insults at each other, and instigate the unsuspected youth to fight, kill and injure one another.

Referencing madam Charlotte Osei’s remarks “there are only victims but no victors in violence”, it is my humblest and passionate plea to all youth and other persons who are potentially prone to the diabolic gambits of politicians, that we live in a civilized and bright century and age hence it is important that we wise up and emancipate ourselves from the ploys of politicians and become the authors of our own thoughts. Make a pledge for peace and not for war, make a resolution to stand for peace and unity, make it your strongest conviction to ensure peace in this year’s election by not being used to instigate or cause chaos, champion peace and not crises. I do not know of you, but like Joshua in the Bible; as for me and my house, we are for peace!

#iam4peace2016…….

Aaron Atimpe

Department of Geography and Rural Development

KNUST

[email protected]